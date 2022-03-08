REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial services are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Revere to honor the life of State Trooper Tamar Bucci who was killed in the line of duty this past Friday when a tanker truck struck her cruiser.

A wake for family and friends will be held Tuesday at Saint Anthony Church in Revere. Wednesday, a funeral mass will be held at the same church beginning at 11 in the morning.

Trooper Bucci graduated from the State Police Academy in 2020. She is survived by her mother and father, two sisters, a step-sister, a step-brother, and her grandparents.