Services scheduled for line-of-duty death of MSP Trooper Thomas W. Devlin

WILMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral services will be held Thursday for Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas W. Devlin, who died in the line of duty last week.

Thomas Devlin, 58, who was struck by a vehicle while conducting a motor vehicle stop in Billerica two years ago, passed away from his injuries on September 3, 2020.

A wake for Devlin will be held at the Nichols Funeral Home at 187 Middlesex Avenue (Route 62 in Wilmington) on Thursday, September 10. A walk-by of Massachusetts State Police personnel and other law enforcement officers will begin at 3 p.m. Public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A Christian Celebration of Devlin’s life will be held Friday, September 11 at 12:00 p.m. on the softball field behind Wilmington High School at 159 Church Street in Wilmington. The Celebration will be led by Pastor Paul Friesens of Home Improvement Ministries of Bedford.

The State Police Air Wing is scheduled to perform a flyover of the field following the Celebration of Life service, weather permitting.