BOSTON (SHNS) – The House and Senate held their sessions open into the afternoon Monday, fueling speculation that Democrats might be trying to reach a deal on an overdue spending bill.

Democrats were unable to agree on a bill closing out spending for fiscal 2023 before formal sessions ended on Nov. 15, and now must come up with a bill that attracts unanimous support in informal sessions, or start the spending bill debates all over again next year.

The branches typically gavel out of their informal sessions in 30 minutes or less, but the sessions that began Monday at 11 a.m. stretched into the afternoon. Both branches shifted into recesses after 11:20 a.m. with no time of return specified.

As of 1 p.m., neither branch had gaveled back in to continue business, and both chambers were empty.

Asked if the session was being held open to give negotiators more time to reach a budget bill deal and vote on it Monday, Sen. Pat Jehlen of Somerville, who presided over Monday’s Senate session, said, “There’s no official answer to that, but we’re living in hope.”

Rep. Paul Donato of Medford, who presided over the House session, said the recess was due to “scheduling.”

The delayed $2.8 billion supplemental budgets include $250 million for the state’s strained shelters, raises for thousands of public employees, and — in the Senate version but not the House — language designed to facilitate construction of a soccer stadium in Everett.

With no end in sight to their staring contest, House and Senate Democrats now appear on track for at least the second-most overdue closeout budget in nearly three decades.

“This is the latest into the year that legislative leaders have been unable to agree on a bill to reconcile the final loose ends on the budget from the prior year since at least 1995,” the News Service wrote Nov. 26, 2019, the last time talks on a closeout budget went this long.

The state comptroller cannot file an annual financial report that by law is due every year on Oct. 31 until the Legislature finishes the bill, and with no House and Senate compromise in sight four years ago, then-Comptroller Andrew Maylor issued a potent ultimatum. Maylor told legislative leaders on Nov. 21, 2019 that, without action in the next three weeks, he would simply cut them out of the process and officially close the state’s financial books on his own, in the process sweeping more than $1 billion in surplus tax revenues into savings.

His political maneuver proved successful. The House and Senate finally cut a deal, though in typical fashion they did not finalize it until late into the night on the Dec. 11, 2019 deadline Maylor set.

Current Comptroller William McNamara has not hit the nuclear button yet and threatened to close the books with or without a legislative deal.

Still, McNamara has not exactly minced his words. In a letter to House and Senate Republicans last week, McNamara detailed potential negative consequences and warned that inaction by the end of the year would put him in an “untenable position.”

On GBH Radio on Monday afternoon, Gov. Maura Healey — who filed her proposed closeout budget with a request for $250 million in additional shelter funding in mid-September — said she hopes “we can get it done this week.” She pointed out that the shelter system funding is only about 10 percent of the spending called for in the bill.

“What we’re talking about in that supp budget: important raises for workers that were collectively bargained; funding for Medicaid, for special education; funding for communities who needed the relief for the flood damage and everything that happened this summer. So really, super, super important,” Healey said on GBH Radio on Monday afternoon. “We’ve got to have that supp budget done. I’m anxious to sign something. And I just hope, I hope it comes soon because people need it. Our residents need it. Our communities need it. Our businesses need it.”

(Colin Young contributed reporting)