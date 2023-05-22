AUBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marks seven years since Auburn Police Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr. was killed during a traffic stop.

Officer Tarentino Jr. was shot in May 2016 during a traffic stop. The suspect, Jorge Zambrano, was later shot and killed during a shoot-out with police, after he fired at them from a bedroom closet, inside a duplex apartment in Oxford. According to the Worcester District Attorney’s final report, the firearm used in the shooting had been stolen from Athol.

“While you go about your day today, we hope you stop and take a moment to remember the incredible man Ron was,” the Auburn Police Department stated Monday on their Facebook page.

Tarentino had been with the Auburn police department for two years. Before that, he was an officer in his hometown of Leicester for seven years. He was 42 years old and is survived by his wife and three sons, one who has become an Auburn Police dispatcher.