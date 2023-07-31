CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five more Christmas Tree Shops (CTS) locations in Massachusetts officially closed over the weekend, leaving only eight locations left.

The following stores closed on Sunday:

Natick

North Dartmouth

Orleans

Pembroke

West Dennis

There are only eight locations left open in Massachusetts but only for a few more weeks:

Avon

Foxboro

Holyoke

Hyannis

Lynnfield

North Attleboro

Shrewsbury

Somerville

All stores are projected to be officially closed by the end of August. Liquidation sales have already begun and gift cards are no longer accepted at their stores.

CTS filed for bankruptcy in May and originally was planning to close just two locations in Massachusetts, stores in Sagamore and Falmouth. The Sagamore location was most known for its iconic windmill as you drive over the Sagamore Bridge into Cape Cod.

CTS is known for selling seasonal items and home décor. At its peak, the company ran 82 stores across 20 states.