Several local communities expected to clean up storm damage for days

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The clean up from Wednesday’s dreaded storm is well underway.

Observing the brutal damage to trees and power lines in Longmeadow and East Longmeadow, we’re reminded how quickly the fury of nature can be unleashed. just look at what happened to this tree. and just listen to how the storm impacted homeowners in the area.

“It was super calm and then within ten minutes, the wind picked up in my yard and there was a big swirl of leaves and a gust of wind,” said Mark Piotrowski of East Longmeadow.

Paul Grogt of Longmeadow added, “Just a huge microburst, the trees started to go, lots of branches in the back I had a guy working here cleaning things up.”

Power company crews had their hands full cleaning not only with the downed power lines but those that were about to give way. 22News shot video in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow and the eastern Hampden County community of Monson.

Despite the storm’s intensity during a night many may never forget, our neighbors got through it without anyone being seriously hurt, but the cleanup and return to normal will take days.