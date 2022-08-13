HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several retailers are extending their hours this weekend for shoppers to take advantage of the sales tax-free weekend.

The Holyoke Mall is open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The mall is holding a back-to-school giveaway through September 5th. One person will be selected to win $500 by submitting a photo of their back-to-school shopping experience.

The Massachusetts tax free holiday is this weekend with the 6.25% sales tax cut from items under $2,500.

Several stores will be open early and close later this weekend for sales tax-free weekend. The following list was sent to 22News from the Holyoke Mall:

110 Grill

  • Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Altitude

  • Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Apple

  • Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Best Buy

  • Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Billy Beez

  • Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 7:00p.m.

Burlington

  • Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hobby Lobby

  • Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: CLOSED

JCPenney

  • Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Macy’s

  • Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

  • Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Round1 Bowling & Amusement

  • Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
  • Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

  • Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Target

  • Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The following items are still taxable and do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption:

  • Meals
  • Motor vehicles
  • Motorboats
  • Telecommunications services
  • Gas
  • Steam
  • Electricity
  • Tobacco products
  • Marijuana or marijuana products
  • Alcoholic beverages, and
  • Any single item whose price is more than $2,500