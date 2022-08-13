HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several retailers are extending their hours this weekend for shoppers to take advantage of the sales tax-free weekend.
The Holyoke Mall is open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The mall is holding a back-to-school giveaway through September 5th. One person will be selected to win $500 by submitting a photo of their back-to-school shopping experience.
The Massachusetts tax free holiday is this weekend with the 6.25% sales tax cut from items under $2,500.
Several stores will be open early and close later this weekend for sales tax-free weekend. The following list was sent to 22News from the Holyoke Mall:
110 Grill
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Altitude
- Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Apple
- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Best Buy
- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Billy Beez
- Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 7:00p.m.
Burlington
- Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Hobby Lobby
- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday: CLOSED
JCPenney
- Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Macy’s
- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub
- Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Round1 Bowling & Amusement
- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
- Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
- Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Target
- Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The following items are still taxable and do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption:
- Meals
- Motor vehicles
- Motorboats
- Telecommunications services
- Gas
- Steam
- Electricity
- Tobacco products
- Marijuana or marijuana products
- Alcoholic beverages, and
- Any single item whose price is more than $2,500