HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several retailers are extending their hours this weekend for shoppers to take advantage of the sales tax-free weekend.

The Holyoke Mall is open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The mall is holding a back-to-school giveaway through September 5th. One person will be selected to win $500 by submitting a photo of their back-to-school shopping experience.

The Massachusetts tax free holiday is this weekend with the 6.25% sales tax cut from items under $2,500.

Several stores will be open early and close later this weekend for sales tax-free weekend. The following list was sent to 22News from the Holyoke Mall:

110 Grill

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Altitude

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Apple

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Best Buy

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Billy Beez

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 7:00p.m.

Burlington

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hobby Lobby

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

JCPenney

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Macy’s

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Round1 Bowling & Amusement

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Target

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The following items are still taxable and do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption: