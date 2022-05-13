BOSTON (WWLP) – An exotic kitten that was brought to an animal shelter had successful surgery this week to repair her broken pelvis.

A story 22News reported on earlier this week has received hundreds of inquiries into the care of the nameless Bengal kitten that was found in Worcester. According to a follow-up report sent to 22News from MSPCA-Angell, her name is now Shakira because, as some followers noted, her newly repaired hips don’t lie.

Shakira underwent surgery to repair her pelvic fractures after a good Samaritan found her outside their home in Worcester and was taken to MSPCA-Angell on April 25th.

The shelter received more than 200 adoption inquiries and she will be placed in a new home in the coming days.

Bengal cats are rare in animal shelters, this cat especially since its coat is gold and orange which is not generally seen in this breed as they are usually brown or silver. MSPCA-Angell has received less than 40 in their shelter network in the past five years.