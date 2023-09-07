BOSTON (WWLP) – Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal announced Thursday his restaurant Big Chicken has officially signed a lease to its newest location in Massachusetts.

The fast-food chicken restaurant will be opening at the Northshore Mall in Peabody. The restaurant is expected to open in 2024 and will be the first in the state.

“We’re thrilled to announce that our first Big Chicken restaurant is slated to open this coming year at the Northshore Mall,” said business partner Paul Bains, a full-time engineer turned restauranteur. “Fusing bold flavors and quality ingredients, the Boston Metro area is in for its next BIG hit with Big Chicken. Get ready to eat life to the fullest!”

“I’m incredibly excited to see Big Chicken open a location at the Northshore Mall,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “I lived a few miles from the location in the early 2000s and spent a lot of time there, so it’s awesome to see Paul and Ryan, our all-star partners, bring Big Chicken to the area. Let’s GROW!”

There are currently 300 Big Chicken locations in development across the country.