(WWLP) – There were some tense moments on Cape Cod for some Holy Cross College students.

A large shark was seen swimming around a boat in Dennis.

The viewer told 22News that their 20-foot boat was about 200 yards off the shore.

The shark population in the waters along the Cape has grown in recent years, as the seal population also grew, a major food source for sharks.

The students were celebrating their graduation from Holy Cross.