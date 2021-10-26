Sheep on the loose in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A single loose sheep has been spotted on the side of Route 49 in Sturbridge.

According to a statement by the Sturbridge Police Department, authorities had received multiple calls about the livestock from concerned residents of the Ladd Road area of Sturbridge. Sturbridge Police have reportedly sent out a uniformed officer and an Animal Control Officer to handle the situation.

Local sheep farmers are advised to count their livestock and if one is missing to contact the Sturbridge Police Department at (508) 347-2525 extension 0.