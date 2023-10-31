BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey’s Administration is facing a lawsuit concerning the state’s right to shelter law after the governor announced that Massachusetts is running out of room.

In a hearing set for Tuesday, lawyers for Civil Rights Boston will try to force compliance with the state’s right-to-shelter law, which was filed after Governor Healey said that starting on Wednesday, they won’t be able to guarantee emergency shelter space.

There are currently more than 7,200 families in emergency shelters, and Healey has said the shelter system only has space for 7,500. The lawsuit alleges that the governor is attempting to change the right-to-shelter law by implementing an “artificial cap’ and making a waiting list for families.

On Monday, the Healey administration announced that 1,200 families that have been in the shelter system for longer than 18 months will be receiving housing vouchers.

Healey maintains that the state did not say it would begin turning people away, but starting November 1st, the state will not add any new shelter units and that families who come to seek housing will be assessed and those with higher needs will be prioritized for placement.