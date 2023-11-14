SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers are running out of time to pass additional funding for the Emergency Shelter system, which is running at capacity right now with a growing waiting list.

Technically, their deadline is Tuesday, the last day of formal sessions on Beacon Hill before legislators head home for a seven-week break. The House has already passed a supplemental budget that includes $250 million in new funding, with stipulations on how those dollars would be spent.

On Monday, the Senate introduced its version of the bill, matching the dollar amount, but there are some key differences, as the two chambers look to nail down a compromise bill.

The Senate version does not mandate how the $250 million would be spent and does not require the launch of an overflow sight. The House bill mandates that $50 million go toward a short-term site, that must be built within 30 days of the bill passing.

Senators will take up their bill on Tuesday, with both branches to negotiate a final spending bill on Wednesday.