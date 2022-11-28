CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The first Monday after Thanksgiving begins shotgun deer season for hunters in Massachusetts.

To hunt white-tailed deer in Massachusetts, hunters must have the appropriate license, permits, and stamps through the MassFishHunt.

This season is specifically shotgun only. Mass.gov indicates that the shotgun must be no larger than 10 gauge. The rifled barrel shotgun is legal. Another requirement is to have 500 square inches of blaze orange on the chest, back, and head.

Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says all deer must be reported within 48 hours. “During this first week of shotgun season, hunters must bring deer to a physical check station so our biologists can collect important data like sex, age, antler beam diameter, and weight,” said the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

This shotgun deer season is until December 10th and hunting is not allowed on Sundays.