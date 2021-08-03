Should ‘vaccine passports’ be required to get into Massachusetts businesses?

(WWLP) – If you are making a trip to New York City and are unvaccinated, you will soon not be allowed to enter some of the city’s businesses.

Starting on August 16, New York City will be phasing in a requirement to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. It is called the “Key to NYC Pass” for people who would want to do certain indoor activities. That includes dining indoors at restaurants, going to see performances at theatres, or even using a gym in the city.

New York City is the first major city in the country to establish these restrictions in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases. 22News spoke with local people about if a mandate like this would work in western Massachusetts. While some businesses in the state are requiring proof of vaccines, overall feelings are still mixed.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” said Anne Behrens of Belchertown. “I think it will help stop the spread of coronavirus and I would love to see that here.”

“I go to big cities all the time,” said Aidan Nee of Belchertown. “I think it’s better in big city areas with higher populations of people because it’s easier to spread it there.”

In Massachusetts, Boston’s mayor tweeted she is not considering vaccination passports for Boston-area businesses. She said in part that there are no “current plans for business sector vaccination mandates,” and that “the city is working with the hospitality sector to provide vaccine access and information to customers.”

COVID-19 cases have increased in Boston with the emergence of the Delta variant, but we are still well below threshold levels that have guided policy decisions throughout the pandemic. Work with our business community will continue, as we learn to live with COVID-19. — Kim Janey (@MayorKimJaney) August 3, 2021

New York City’s vaccination passport will go into effect on August 16 and will be enforced by September 13.

While western Massachusetts communities have not mandated vaccines, local leaders and health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and mask up in places of high transmission.