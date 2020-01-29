Sick passenger on flight from Beijing at Logan did not meet coronavirus criteria

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Port Authority evaluated a sick passenger on a flight from Beijing at Logan International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Massport spokeswoman Samantha Decker confirmed with 22News that Massport Fire Rescue and Boston EMS were called for a report of a sick person at Terminal E.

“All safety protocols are being followed,” Decker told 22News.

According to Boston EMS, the sick passenger refused further medical treatment after not meeting the criteria of the Wuhan coronavirus. The person was not taken to the hospital.

Boston’s Logan Airport recently began screening passengers for the deadly Wuhan coronavirus, a severe respiratory virus that most likely originated from an animal source, but now seems to be spreading from person to person.

Since its outbreak, more than 130 people have died in China and there are more than 6,000 confirmed cases. According to the CDC, countries with confirmed cases of the coronavirus include China, U.S., Nepal, Malaysia, Australia, and France. Click here for the full list.