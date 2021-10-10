SILVER ALERT- 86-year-old Randolph woman missing

RANDOPLH, Mass. (WWLP)- The Randolph Police Department is attempting to locate 86-year-old Marie Depestre from Randolph.

Depestre was last seen at her apartment Saturday evening approximately around 3:00pm. Police believe that she is on foot and she was least seen wearing a yellow sweater. Depestre is a 5’7 Black woman, with white hair, and brown eyes.

Depestre allegedly suffers from memory loss and speaks Haitian Creole according to law officials.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Randolph Police Department at (781) 963-1212 (or dial 911) w/any info.