METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old woman from Methuen on Tuesday.

State Police say Miriam Smith was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. after she left her group home on foot. Miriam is 5’4″ tall, weighs approximately 168 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact Methuen Police at 978-983-8698 or call 911.