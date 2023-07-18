LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lawrence Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing 85-year-old man from Lawrence.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 85-year-old Philippe Aoun was last seen at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Auon might be driving a silver Nissan Rogue with a Massachusetts license plate of 2YLY64. The vehicle was last seen in the Quincy area at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Massachusetts State Police

Auon is 5’5” tall, 145 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray cargo shorts, and black slippers. Auon also suffers from health concerns.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Lawrence Police Department at (978) 794-5900.