EVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local police issued a Silver Alert for the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old man from Everett.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 62-year-old Rechesnel Charles was last seen on Thursday in the early afternoon at his home and may be on foot. Charles is described as a black man, 5’7” tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat and gray sweatshirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Everett Police Department at 617-387-1217 or call 911.