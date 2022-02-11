NEWTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local police issued a Silver Alert for the public’s help in finding a missing 60-year-old man from Newton.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 60-year-old Liborio Cordero was reported last seen on Wednesday at around 10 a.m. in the Watertown Street area, he does not own a vehicle and left his home on foot without his cell phone.

Liborio is being described as Hispanic, 5’6” tall, weighing 160 pounds, balding with a brown beard and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with white shoes or sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact contact the Newton Police Department at 617-796-2123.