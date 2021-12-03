Silver Alert issued for missing Oxford man

OXFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local police issued a Silver Alert for the public’s help in finding a missing 73-year-old man from Oxford.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 73-year-old Daniel Ausmus was reported last seen on Thursday at around noon driving a white 2016 Nissan Altima with Massachusetts plate 12GN38. He was going to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, but never arrived.

Daniel is being described as white, 5’11” tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue plaid flannel shirt, cream colored winter jacket with a brown collar, black sweatpants and blue slip-on Sketcher shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact contact Officer Losee at 508-987-0156.