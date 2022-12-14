WEBSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Webster Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski of Webster.
A silver alert is issued for 77-year-old Janusz Melewski and 94-year-old Stanislawa Melewski. The Melewski’s have not been seen at their home in Webster since Tuesday around 11:00 a.m., according to a silver alert that the Webster Police Department shared from the Commonwealth Fusion Center.
On Tuesday, it was reported that the Melewski’s stopped in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. to ask for directions back to Webster, and they never returned home. It is believed that they are operating a gray 2001 Lincoln Continental, with license plate number 976JVO. It was also reported that they avoid driving on major highways.
If located please contact the Webster Police Department at 508-943-1212.