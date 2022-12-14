WEBSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Webster Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski of Webster.

A silver alert is issued for 77-year-old Janusz Melewski and 94-year-old Stanislawa Melewski. The Melewski’s have not been seen at their home in Webster since Tuesday around 11:00 a.m., according to a silver alert that the Webster Police Department shared from the Commonwealth Fusion Center.

Courtesy of the Webster Police Department

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Melewski’s stopped in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. to ask for directions back to Webster, and they never returned home. It is believed that they are operating a gray 2001 Lincoln Continental, with license plate number 976JVO. It was also reported that they avoid driving on major highways.

If located please contact the Webster Police Department at 508-943-1212.