One dead after single serious car crash in Tewskbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police reported that one person died after a single-vehicle crash.

According to spokesperson Dave Procopio on Friday at around 12:11 p.m. a box truck was found at southbound on Interstate 93, north of Exit 35 in Tewksbury.

Police believe that the truck driver fell asleep causing the truck to drift to the right and enter the grass shoulder of the road, where it struck an electrical box and rolled onto the driver’s side.



The driver who suffered fatal injuries was identified as 19-year old Simon Daponta of Malden.

Two other passengers were inside the truck’s cab, a 41-year old man and a 29-year old man who did not suffer any injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries have been reported.

The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.