Six confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, 89 remain presumed

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday said the number of coronavirus cases identified and confirmed in Massachusetts has increased.

According to a daily report released by the Department of Public Health, there are 95 identified coronavirus cases in the state. Out of the 95, six have been confirmed by the CDC and 89 remain presumptive.

Seven of the 95 cases in Massachusetts were reported in Berkshire County, including a man in Otis. Cases by county breakdown:

Berkshire: 7

Essex: 1

Middlesex: 44

Norfolk: 23

Suffolk: 19

Worcester: 1

The DPH report also indicates that 77 out of the 95 confirmed or presumed coronavirus cases are related to a Biogen conference.

Eight people have been hospitalized.

You can find the full DPH report here.