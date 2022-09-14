AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Fright Fest is back at Six Flags New England with new experiences and bigger scares than ever before this Halloween season.

Fright Fest, presented by Snickers, opens to everyone on Saturday, September 24 and it runs on weekends and select days through its new extended date on November 6. There will be 10 new experiences for everyone this year as well. The new lineup for Fright Fest is:

ScreamPunk (Scare Zone)

Holiday Horror (Scare Zone)

Carnival Chaos Maze (Scare Zone)

Kid Friendly Hay Maze

Oktoberfest Food Festival

Pumpkin Patch

S’more Pits of Doom

BOOzy Milkshakes

BOOzy Slushies

Seasonal and Flavored liqueurs

Seasonal Funnel Cake

And more!

Fright Fest also will feature 20 gut-wrenching attractions including Nightmares, Terror Tales, Aftermath ZOMBIE’S REVENGE, Slasher Circus 3D, Midnight Mansion, and more. There will also be more fright with entertainment including Midnight Uprising, The Awakening, Mort’s Used Coffins, and many more.

Kids are also welcome to enjoy the all-new Kid’s Boo Fest, a daytime event filled with Halloween activities, entertainment, Trick-or-Treat trail, a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, and other not-scary events. After 6 p.m. Fright Fest is not recommended for children 12 and under.