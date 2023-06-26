AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The all-new “Summer Nights Spectacular” at Six Flags New England begins.
The amusement park has scheduled firework displays for 12 nights, and throughout the summer there will be a live DJ, a seasonal menu, a Kids Rave, roaming performers, stilt-walkers, competitive family games, free prizes, and more.
Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through August 27th from 5 p.m. to close, Gotham City will light up with a live DJ and interactive games.
Entertainment/Activities:
- Gargantuan Games
- Pie Eating Contests
- Kids Rave (dance party)
- Stilt Walkers
- Balloon Artists
- Live DJ
- Live Band
- Live Drummers
- Bubble Machines
Firework Schedule:
- July 1 – July 4 (9:30 p.m.)
- Friday, July 7 (9:00 p.m.)
- Friday, July 14 (9:00 p.m.)
- Friday, July 21 (9:00 p.m.)
- Friday, July 28 (9:00 p.m.)
- Friday, August 4 (9:00 p.m.)
- Friday, August 11 (9:00 p.m.)
- Sunday, August 20 (9:00 p.m.)
- Friday, August 25 (9:00 p.m.)
Summer Nights Spectacular Menu:
- Flavored Lemonades
- Grilled Pineapple with Ice Cream
- Strawberry Shortcake
- Empanadas
- Grilled Chicken with Corn Salsa
- Nachos w/ Seasoned Beef
- Hand Rolled Cheese Dog
- Seasoned Corn on the Cob
- Flavored Bubble Tea
- Flavored Waffle Cone (7 flavors)
- And Much More!
Six Flags New England is launching “Gaming Fest” beginning July 1st through September 4th.