AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The all-new “Summer Nights Spectacular” at Six Flags New England begins.

The amusement park has scheduled firework displays for 12 nights, and throughout the summer there will be a live DJ, a seasonal menu, a Kids Rave, roaming performers, stilt-walkers, competitive family games, free prizes, and more.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through August 27th from 5 p.m. to close, Gotham City will light up with a live DJ and interactive games.

Entertainment/Activities: 

  • Gargantuan Games
  • Pie Eating Contests
  • Kids Rave (dance party)
  • Stilt Walkers
  • Balloon Artists
  • Live DJ
  • Live Band
  • Live Drummers
  • Bubble Machines

Firework Schedule:

  • July 1 – July 4 (9:30 p.m.)
  • Friday, July 7 (9:00 p.m.) 
  • Friday, July 14 (9:00 p.m.) 
  • Friday, July 21 (9:00 p.m.) 
  • Friday, July 28 (9:00 p.m.) 
  • Friday, August 4 (9:00 p.m.) 
  • Friday, August 11 (9:00 p.m.) 
  • Sunday, August 20 (9:00 p.m.) 
  • Friday, August 25 (9:00 p.m.)

Summer Nights Spectacular Menu:

  • Flavored Lemonades
  • Grilled Pineapple with Ice Cream
  • Strawberry Shortcake
  • Empanadas
  • Grilled Chicken with Corn Salsa
  • Nachos w/ Seasoned Beef
  • Hand Rolled Cheese Dog
  • Seasoned Corn on the Cob
  • Flavored Bubble Tea
  • Flavored Waffle Cone (7 flavors)
  • And Much More!

Six Flags New England is launching “Gaming Fest” beginning July 1st through September 4th.