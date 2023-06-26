AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The all-new “Summer Nights Spectacular” at Six Flags New England begins.

The amusement park has scheduled firework displays for 12 nights, and throughout the summer there will be a live DJ, a seasonal menu, a Kids Rave, roaming performers, stilt-walkers, competitive family games, free prizes, and more.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through August 27th from 5 p.m. to close, Gotham City will light up with a live DJ and interactive games.

Entertainment/Activities:

Gargantuan Games

Pie Eating Contests

Kids Rave (dance party)

Stilt Walkers

Balloon Artists

Live DJ

Live Band

Live Drummers

Bubble Machines

Firework Schedule:

July 1 – July 4 (9:30 p.m.)

Friday, July 7 (9:00 p.m.)

Friday, July 14 (9:00 p.m.)

Friday, July 21 (9:00 p.m.)

Friday, July 28 (9:00 p.m.)

Friday, August 4 (9:00 p.m.)

Friday, August 11 (9:00 p.m.)

Sunday, August 20 (9:00 p.m.)

Friday, August 25 (9:00 p.m.)

Summer Nights Spectacular Menu:

Flavored Lemonades

Grilled Pineapple with Ice Cream

Strawberry Shortcake

Empanadas

Grilled Chicken with Corn Salsa

Nachos w/ Seasoned Beef

Hand Rolled Cheese Dog

Seasoned Corn on the Cob

Flavored Bubble Tea

Flavored Waffle Cone (7 flavors)

And Much More!

Six Flags New England is launching “Gaming Fest” beginning July 1st through September 4th.