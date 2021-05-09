Six Flags New England ready to reopen rides Friday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)-The entertainment industry is coming back and amusement parks like Six Flags New England are excited to provide that thrilling experience after a year-plus hiatus.

And that’s especially true for their performers.



“Its intoxicating performing for other people,” said Kevin Mason, a drummer on the Trash Tones for Six Flags New England. “Once you get a taste, there is no going back. Transferring the joy I feel to them, if they feel that joy, then I’ve done my job.”

Six Flags New England has found ways to bring in some revenue, like with this dinosaur walk-thru experience. But starting Friday, their dinosaurs will overlap with the official start of their 2021 season, when they reopen their rides.



Six Flags New England will have a new attraction for this 2021 season. Its the “Supergirl SkyFlyer.” However, there will be COVID-19 protocols in safe to ensure safety. Walking through the park, you’ll find some notable differences, that are in line with covid-19 safety protocols. There will be contactless ordering at restaurants and retail stores, so no paying with cash.

And take a note of their social distancing markers on the ground, along with hand sanitizer stations.

The satisfaction of giving thrill seekers what they want after two years, extends beyond just the theme park itself.



“You may not see our smile right now, but we are smiling to the point our cheeks hurt because we are so excited to be back not just for our park and company, but for western Massachusetts, said Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager for Six Flags New England. “Local convenience stores, gas stations, the ripple effect we have on the tourism industry is huge.”

Attendance this year will be strictly on a reservation basis, so they can control their capacity numbers. You can make yours on the six flags website.