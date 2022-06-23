BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced two more cases of monkeypox Thursday, bringing the total number of monkeypox cases to 13 since the first Massachusetts case was announced on May 18.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts Department of Health, the DPH now provides public updates on monkeypox in Massachusetts on a weekly basis each Thursday.

The six cases announced today had their diagnoses between June 16 and June 22 after initial testing was completed by the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain. Confirmatory testing is done at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The DPH is working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. All six individuals are currently isolated to prevent the spread to others.

Current data from CDC indicate that there have been 156 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents. Updated case counts can be obtained on the CDC’s website: 2022 U.S. Map and Case Count.

While the virus does not spread easily between people, people can spread the infection once they develop symptoms. Transmission occurs through direct contact with body fluids and monkeypox sores, by touching items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or less commonly, through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact. In many recent cases, the locations of the rash lesions suggest transmission during sexual contact.

Examples where monkeypox can spread and where it does not:

Monkeypox can spread through: Direct skin-to-skin contact with rash lesions. Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing while a person is infected. Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone; sharing towels or unwashed clothing. Respiratory secretions through face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happens when living with someone or caring for someone who has monkeypox).

Monkeypox does not spread through: Casual conversations. Walking by someone with monkeypox in a grocery store, for instance. Touching items like doorknobs.

There have been no deaths in the US or globally related to this outbreak and patients generally recover fully in 2-4 weeks.

Actions for people to consider to help reduce the risk of monkeypox include: