Six Orange Line trains manufactured in Springfield taken out of service in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – Six new Orange line cars that were manufactured in Springfield have been taken out of service by the MBTA in Boston.

According to NBC Boston, an uncommon noise was coming from the underside of the new cars. MBTA Deputy Press Secretary Lisa Battiston said they anticipate the issue to be resolved soon, with the cars back in service following this investigation.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement saying he has spoken to CRRC officials. They have indicated that the source of the noise has been identified and engineers are advancing a solution to fix the problem.

Mayor Sarno says, “The MBTA and I remain confident in CRRC and the cars.”

The cars debuted back in August and were built by CRRC’s plant on Page Boulevard in Springfield.

CRRC is a Chinese-owned company and has an $800 million contract to build more than 400 Orange and Red Line cars for the MBTA by the end of 2022.