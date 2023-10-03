CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There were no big Powerball winners Monday night but five tickets worth $50,000 and one ticket worth $100,000 were sold in Massachusetts.

The winning numbers of Monday night’s drawing were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5, with a Power Play of 2X. With no big winner, the jackpot is now estimated to climb to an estimated $1.2 billion.

Here’s where the winning tickets were sold in Massachusetts:

$100,000 – Worcester at Plantation St Shell

$50,000 – Millis at One Stop Liquors

$50,000 – Hyde Park at Lank’s Wine & Liquor

$50,000 – Worcester at Honey Farms 3812

$50,000 – Duxbury at Nouria Energy #1178

$50,000 – Brockton – Stop & Shop #055

There were two $1 million prizes sold in Delaware and Michigan Monday. To win a $1 million prize, you must match all five numbers. Two $2 million tickets were also sold in New York and South Carolina to people that matched all five numbers and purchased the Power Play option.

Wednesday night’s estimated Powerball jackpot will be the seventh highest in the United States.