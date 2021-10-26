Sixteen additional cats rescued from single home, totaling 68

Christina and April May came in together and haven’t left each other’s side for more than a few moments. Courtesy of Second Chance Animal Services

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services returned to a home where they had rescued 52 cats on Saturday to find 16 additional felines.

“We knew the owner had planned to surrender a few more who were hiding, but we weren’t expecting 16,” said Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato. In total, 68 cats were rescued from the home.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Second Chance Animal Services, 10 of the cats from the new group will need dental surgery. Blancato estimates there will be an additional $5,000 to $10,000 in veterinary care costs to get the new group ready for adoption. Procedures associated with this amount are the spaying or neutering of six of the cats, and the treatment of serious eye issues in two kittens.

Those interested in donating to assist with these or additional veterinary bills can do so online at secondchanceanimals.org, through the Second Chance Facebook page, or checks can be mailed to Second Chance, 111 Young Road, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

Katy (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Dr. Jackie Celmer spending a little time with one of the cats after exams are done (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

A young kitten shares a snuggle with a Second Chance staff member. (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Second Chance Shelter vet Dr. Jackie Celmer examines a young cat. (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Cats resting after their exam (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Second Chance veterinarians and staff work to examine and vaccinate each cat.(Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Blancato said several of the cats will be heading to the Second Chance Adoption Center soon to find new homes.

“Our Almost Home Facility team has done an amazing job of observing the cats and moving them around to see who is comfortable with who. We have a pair that came in together and they haven’t left each other’s side for more than a few moments, choosing to cuddle together in a big blue bowl all day long,” said Blancato.