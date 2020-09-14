SJC Chief Justice Gants has died

BOSTON (WWLP) – Supreme Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants has died.

The associate justices of the Supreme Judicial Court made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Last week Gants released information that he’d had a heart attack on September 4 and was admitted to the hospital where surgeons inserted two stents in an occluded artery. He said that he expected to be discharged and back to work on a limited basis.

“Our hearts and prayers are with his family. We have no further information at this time,” a statement from the court’s associate justices said.

Gants, 65, had served as the high court’s top judge since July 2014, when he was sworn in to the post by Gov. Deval Patrick.