STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge Police are reminding drivers to check for skimming devices at pumps after several were found at a truck stop this week.

Officers were called Friday to the Pilot Travel Center for a report of skimming devices found on the diesel pumps. If a skimmer is used, it collects credit card information to steal from a victim’s account.

To avoid being a victim, make sure that the card reader has not been tampered with. If the numbers are hard to press, this could be a sign.