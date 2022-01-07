SLOW DOWN! State police place speed reduction

Heavy traffic is seen at the base of a snowy Santiam Pass in Detroit, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Emergency warming shelters were opened throughout western Washington and Oregon as temperatures plunged into the teens and lower and forecasters said the arctic blast would last for several days. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police have placed a speed reduction on the Mass Pike from the New York Line to Hopkinton.

Those who are heading in that direction must abide to the 40 mph speed limit. Police restrict hazardous cargo transports and tandem trailers, noting that the reduction will expand towards the eastern part of the state as the day progresses.

Speed reduction in place on Mass Pike from NY line to Rt 495 interchange — 40 mph limit. Reduction will likely expand east as morning progresses. No prohibition on special permit vehicles/tandem trailers. Stay off roads if possible,take it slow if you have to drive. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 7, 2022

With such inclement weather on Friday morning throughout the state they urge people to avoid hitting the road if they don’t have to, but if you do be sure to be extra cautious due to slippery conditions.