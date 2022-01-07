SLOW DOWN! State police place speed reduction

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police have placed a speed reduction on the Mass Pike from the New York Line to Hopkinton.
Those who are heading in that direction must abide to the 40 mph speed limit. Police restrict hazardous cargo transports and tandem trailers, noting that the reduction will expand towards the eastern part of the state as the day progresses.
With such inclement weather on Friday morning throughout the state they urge people to avoid hitting the road if they don’t have to, but if you do be sure to be extra cautious due to slippery conditions.