Small fire put out on tractor trailer containing hydrogen in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews responded to a report of an explosion and truck fire in Sturbridge Friday morning.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, at around 7:10 a.m. firefighters found a tractor trailer containing hydrogen at 50 Hall Road with a burn mark on the back of the tank.

The truck driver reported that he was off loading when there was a sudden rise in pressure which caused gas to release from the safety valve as it should operate. This release resulted in a small fire which was extinguished by the driver.

(Sturbridge Fire Department)

(Sturbridge Fire Department)

(Sturbridge Fire Department)

Safety personnel from the trucking company met with OSF and Chief Grasso to secure the vehicle so it can be moved safely. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries by members of the Sturbridge Fire Department.