WEST TISBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – A small plane crash-landed in a grassy area near a runway at Martha’s Vineyard Airport on Friday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 3:15 p.m., a 2006 Piper Meridian departed from Westchester, New York early on Friday. The pilot and passenger are both Connecticut residents.

preliminary investigation indicates that the 79-year-old pilot suffered a medical emergency upon final approach.

A woman, a passenger on the plane, took the controls and attempted to land the plane, which resulted in a hard landing outside of the runway that caused the plane’s left wing to break in half. Both the pilot and the passenger were sent to a local hospital.

The pilot was then taken to Boston Hospital for serious injuries, and the passenger was uninjured.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Oak Bluffs Barracks, the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District, and the Federal Aviation Administration.