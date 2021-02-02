Small plane with four occupants crashes in Leicester, three taken to hospital

LEICESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A small plane carrying four people has crashed in the area of Moosehill Road in Leicester Tuesday evening, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Just before 6 p.m., State Police said troopers were responding to the plane crash. A photo shared on Facebook by Spencer Fire & Emergency Services shows a private plane with damages to its wing and body in the snow.

According to Spencer officials, three victims had to be removed from the plane and transferred to a nearby hospital.

Photo: Spencer Fire and Emergency Services

Officials from Leicester and Brookfield police departments have also been called along with the Environmental Police Department and the FAA.

No further details were provided.

This is developing breaking news. 22News is continuing coverage, we’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.