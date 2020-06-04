Smokeshop: New tobacco law puts people at risk for illegal sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flavored tobacco products such as flavored vapes and menthol cigarettes are no longer for sale in Massachusetts.

The new law that was passed in November and went into effect on June 1 makes Massachusetts the first state in the country to ban flavored vaping and tobacco products.

You can still purchase flavorless tobacco but it now comes with an extra fee. Massachusetts residents who purchase vaping products must also pay a 75 percent excise tax on that product.

One of the items banned under this law is the sale of menthol cigarettes, a once popular item at Buckeye Bros Smokeshop in downtown Springfield.

“Oh, menthol was my number one seller here. It probably took up about 80-85 percent of my sales,” said David Glantz, owner of the Buckeye Bros Smokeshop.

Several former law enforcement agents with ties to tobacco companies have been advising the state’s illegal tobacco task force on how this law could boost an already $10 billion dollar black market.

Glantz said it’s something he’s already noticed, “I saw a kid come in here yesterday said he bought Newports for $12 a pack, I said ‘let me see them,’ and I’m looking at them and there’s no tax stamp at the bottom. I told him and said they aren’t really Newports and he said ‘I don’t care, I’ll pay for them.'”

Though many have asked for a repeal of the new law, the American Cancer Society Action Network recommends that the state’s public health should come first.