Smudge was found outside Charlestown High School on the night of May 1 (credit MSPCA-Angell)

BOSTON (WWLP) – A nine-week puppy found at Charlestown High School in Boston is in need of life-changing surgery.

The bully breed puppy, named Smudge was found by Boston Animal Control on May 1st and brought to MSPCA because she was not just an ordinary stray, she needed more help, according to a news release sent to 22News.

“Smudge has a cleft palate,” explained MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. “So [Boston Animal Control] officers knew immediately that she needed to be brought to us. We’re the only organization around that has both the medical expertise to perform the surgery she needs, as well as the means to foster and adopt her out when she’s ready for her new home.”

Smudge has a cleft palate, which is causing respiratory problems (credit MSPCA-Angell)

Smudge is a little over two-months-old (credit MSPCA-Angell)

Smudge is expected to remain in foster care until her surgery (credit MSPCA-Angell)

Smudge isn’t letting her condition keep her down! (credit MSPCA-Angell)

The surgery is expected to cost $10,000 so MSPCA has created a website for those interested in donating. Visit mspca.org/smudge for more information.

“This kind of surgery requires a specialist,” elaborated Keiley. “It’s an expensive, complex and risky surgery, and one that Smudge needs for her to be able to live the full, happy life that she deserves. Given the complexity of the procedure, Smudge needs to grow and get a little older before she’ll be ready,” Keiley added.

Smudge is in foster care while awaiting surgery this summer.