CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - We have a greater sense of the generosity of the people who call western Massachusetts home. Our 22News lobby is stacked full of toys and it's all because of you.

More than two weeks' worth of toy donations is on display in the 22News lobby. So many toys, that they spill into the hallways. Boxes and bags full of toys, some that are squishing, others that roll.