New York City firefighters stand at attention in front of a memorial on the side of a firehouse adjacent to One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial site during ceremonies commemorating the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

(WWLP) – People of America shared posts and remembrance ceremonies, that honor the 9/11 attacks that took place 18 years ago, to their social media accounts on Wednesday.

Here are some of the posts that were shared:

#FDNY #Ladder3 members, family, and friends gather for a ceremony in memory of those who made the Supreme Sacrifice on September 11, 2001 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Wwy2JhGouH — FDNY (@FDNY) September 11, 2019

Join us in remembering the 343 @FDNY firefighters & 37 @PANYNJ officers that died on September 11, 2001. We will #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/IYvgKdWjF1 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2019

Nearly 3,000 people died during the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. One of those people was West Springfield native Melissa Harrington-Hughes. I’ll tell you how she and others are being remembered across western Massachusetts on @WWLP22News this morning. pic.twitter.com/S18QVmp47B — Hector Molina (@hectormolinaTV) September 11, 2019

Thank you to everyone that came out for today’s 9/11 ceremony. Posted by Easthampton Police Department on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

RIGHT NOW: 9/11 ceremony happening now at Easthampton Public Safety Complex. pic.twitter.com/piQah6JKGq — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) September 11, 2019

Greenfield firefighters and Greenfield police climbing 110 stories this morning at Planet Fitness in Greenfield. Never forget. Posted by WHAI on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

It's been 18 years since the September 11 attacks. Today, we will hold our annual commemoration of the lives lost with a ceremony honoring those killed in front of the Chicopee Safety Complex on Church Street at 9:50AM. The public is invited. #NeverForget #ChicopeeRemembers pic.twitter.com/eAjNeM20VK — City of Chicopee (@Chicopee_MA) September 11, 2019

18 years ago today, the lives of over 3,000 people ended in an act of terror. Today and every day we remember all those who lost their lives that day. Posted by Brimfield Police Department on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Kristine Vecchione tells her 9/11 story during the #Ware remembrance ceremony. Kristine was a kindergarten teacher in NYC when the attacks happened. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/XpAoXlMLBb — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) September 11, 2019

18 years later & we haven’t forgotten Posted by Sunderland Police Department on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Elected officials enter the house chamber to continue todays 9/11 remembrance ceremony. pic.twitter.com/jSq7ofhOeK — Jodi Reed WWLP (@Jreed1093) September 11, 2019