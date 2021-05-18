Soldier On to receive donation of iPads for veterans to connect to families and online services

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Soldier On’s Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Communities in Pittsfield, Leeds, Chicopee, and Agawam will be receiving iPads from a Massachusetts veterans organization.

Brighton Marine is donating 80 iPads as part of their “Operation Connecting Veterans Home,” initiative to help connect isolated veterans with loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iPads will also allow veterans to get access to Soldier On services, VA staff, community partners, their individual VA My HealtheVet account, and a nationwide portal for telehealth services through Soldier On’s Let’s Talk Interactive platform in a HIPPA-compliant environment.

Brighton Marine is a charitable organization that supports uniformed services members, retirees, veterans and their families through a nationally-recognized health management program, developing and managing mixed income housing, and providing various veteran support services to the Greater Boston community. 

The iPads will be delivered to the four western Massachusetts locations this week.

