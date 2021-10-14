Some great fall foliage is showing up in Franklin County

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was a beautiful day to get out to do some leaf peeping. We flew SkyView22 over some of the fall foliage along the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne Falls.

The leaves there are now getting pretty close to peak. You can see a lot of yellow, orange and reds showing up on the trees.

“Oh it’s gorgeous its beautiful, I love it. It’s one of my favorite times of year with all the beautiful colors and so decided to come out leaf peeping today,” said Eunice Palacious of Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

“I absolutely love it, honestly it’s my favorite time of the year when the leaves change. It really shows you what nature can do,” said Tina Gachette of Ansonia, Connecticut.

The Bridge of Flowers in downtown Shelburne Falls is a very popular tourist destination right now. And you can really see the beautiful fall color in the hills all around it.