Some in Massachusetts still without power

(WWLP) — Towns in the eastern part of the state are still dealing with widespread power outages after a Nor-easter hit the region on Wednesday.

There were nearly 93,000 people without power as of Saturday morning. Road crews have been able to clear fallen trees and open up roads, allowing authorities to check on some elderly residents who are home-bound. Governor Charlie Baker toured damaged areas Saturday. He said utilities were confident they’d have most of the power restored by midnight.

“The damage was pretty intense. You had a lot of places where you had very large trees draped across power lines,” Baker said.

Most of the power was restored across the state, but according to Eversource, there are still over 1,000 customers in the dark Sunday morning.