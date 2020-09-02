Somerville resident won ‘Sound of Winning’ jingle contest for the Massachusetts Lottery

Andrew Brink of Somerville, MA, winner of the $5k grand prize with his new jingle for the Mass Lottery! (Mass. State Lottery/Twitter)

Dorchester, Mass. (WWLP) – A Somerville resident is the winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s Sound of Winning jingle contest.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Andrew Brink of Somerville created a song called “Everyone’s a Winner in the Commonwealth” that will be used in advertising for the Lottery and a $5,000 grand prize.

The contest had over 150 entries from residents that created an original short song about what it means to live, work, or play in Massachusetts.

To listen to the winning jingle and the other four finalists, visit www.thesoundofwinning.com.

“We were flattered by the number of entries that were submitted and the interest and enthusiasm

shown by the public in helping us choose a winner. The range of talent and creativity exhibited by our contestants was very impressive.” Ed Farley, Chief Marketing Officer at the Mass Lottery

