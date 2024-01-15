RICHMOND, RI (WWLP) – A Southbridge man was arrested Sunday night for child endangerment after evading police with his 15-year-old son in the vehicle.
According to Rhode Island State Police, a “be on the lookout” was issued across New England for a Jeep Cherokee Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. for a possible kidnapping incident in Southbridge. The driver, 40-year-old Seth Parenteau of Southbridge, had allegedly driven off with his 15-year-old severely handicapped son after he made concerning remarks about the health of his child.
The Jeep was later located on I-95 South in Providence. Troopers made an attempt to stop the vehicle but the driver didn’t stop and headed into Connecticut. The vehicle reentered in Rhode Island and was finally stopped on Church Street in Richmond, Rhode Island.
Parenteau was arrested and has been charged with the following:
- Eluding Law Enforcement – High Speed Pursuit – First Offense
- Reckless Driving – First Offense
- Child Endangerment
- Obstructing Officer in Execution of Duty
The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for evaluation and was then released to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, according to WPRI.
