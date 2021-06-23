Southwick residents protesting proposed Carvana facility

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Carvana could be expanding its fast-growing company to Southwick.

Known for their multi-story car vending machines, they’re now envisioning a new distribution and processing center on an empty farmland on College Highway. Their proposed 66-acre site would be right across from Southwick’s DPW on Route 202, which runs through downtown Southwick.



“So that means there will be a great deal of movement in and our of the facility,” said Maryssa Cook-Obregon, a Southwick resident.

Cook-Obregon is one of many Southwick residents 22News has heard from that is against the proposal.

She doesn’t get why Carvana would want a facility so far from the highway.



“Southwick is not located near a highway, we are not close to 91, we have to go through Feeding Hills and cut through 57 to get to the South End Bridge. And to catch Route 90 we have to go through downtown Westfield, which already has its congestion issues,” said Cook-Obregon.



A big reason why Carvana chose this site on College Highway is that its in an industrial restricted zone, and the town doesn’t have many of them. A traffic study was done for Carvana’s site, which is expected to result in more than 2,600 vehicle trips during a weekday. Southwick’s Planning Board will be holding a public hearing next Tuesday. No word yet when there will be a vote.



A group of Southwick residents will protest the proposal at the town hall Saturday afternoon. 22News contacted Carvana on why they wanted this Southwick location, but we have not heard back yet.