The video above is credited to MSPCA-Angell.

BOSTON (WWLP) – The MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) have taken in nine specialty breed dogs that were seized from an animal cruelty investigation in Texas.

A plane is en route to Massachusetts Thursday from Texas carrying nine Bichon Frisés, small, hypoallergenic purebred dogs. They were just some of the more than 100 dogs and cats seized from a breeder in Texas due to living in unsanitary conditions and not receiving proper care.

“Now, they’ve been rescued, and some of the dogs will soon be in Massachusetts, where we’re confident they’ll be able to find the loving homes they deserve,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs, and NEAS executive director.

It’s rare for specialty breed pets to come through animal shelters. This will be the largest-ever transport of Bichon Frisés for the MSPCA. The dogs range in ages of five months to eight-years-old. A one-and-a-half-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier is also be taken in by the MSPCA from the same breeder.

Credit: MSPCA-Angell

Credit: MSPCA-Angell

Credit: MSPCA-Angell

Credit: MSPCA-Angell

Credit: MSPCA-Angell

Credit: Montgomery County Animal Services

“Dogs in commercial breeding facilities are often bred under terrible conditions,” explained MSPCA Director of Advocacy, Kara Holmquist. “The dogs are crowded into small spaces, they aren’t socialized. They’re inbred and overbred, which can lead to health and genetic disorders. Puppies are taken from their mothers too young, so they have behavioral issues.”

Looking to adopt one?

Once these dogs arrive in New Bedford Thursday afternoon, they will be placed in a state-mandatory 48-hour quarantine. MSPCA will have a page available for anyone interested in donating to help with the costs of care.

After receiving any medical treatment needed, they will become available for adoption. The MSPCA will announce on their social media accounts when the dogs will be available.