BOSTON (SHNS) – Amid debate over how to keep Massachusetts competitive, Senate President Karen Spilka emphasized Thursday the importance of “shoring up and expanding” the state’s middle class.

Paving lower-income residents’ path to the middle class means focusing on housing, health care and education, Spilka told a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce breakfast as she cited the Future of the Middle Class Initiative at the Brookings Institute.

The Ashland Democrat touted her chamber’s $56 million budget for fiscal 2024, which would help make community college free for residents and tackle the state’s nursing workforce shortage, among other priorities.

“Rather than look to other states to find solutions, my preference is to say, ‘There’s no place like home,'” Spilka said, according to prepared remarks shared by her office. “We have everything we need here to create a thriving, multiracial, diverse and welcoming commonwealth that can be the envy of other states.”

The Senate is slated Thursday to take up a $590 million tax relief package, which does not call cutting the short-term capital gains tax from 12 percent to 5 percent — a measure supported by the business community, the House and Gov. Maura Healey.

While the state’s new surtax on income exceeding $1 million creates a “new tax climate,” Spilka pushed back against “a lot of sensational headlines about Massachusetts falling behind either states, either because of people leaving the state in droves or private investment fleeing to more hospitable regions of the country.”

Spilka said she believes reports about outmigration are “overblown” but expressed concern about the largest demographic of adults leaving the commonwealth — namely those ages 26 to 35 who cannot afford housing, child care and other necessities.

“I happen to believe that access to talent — combined with our commitment to a working partnership between government and the private sector — will continue to be a selling point for people looking to start or grow businesses here…” Spilka said. “We desperately need the smarts, energy and creativity of these young people — whether they be recent graduates of our amazing colleges and universities, second-generation immigrants or middle-income residents trying to start careers and families — to keep our commonwealth humming.”